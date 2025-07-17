Santa Clara County sheriffs' deputies arrest Gilroy man for suspected 7th DUI

A Gilroy man who has been convicted for driving under the influence at least half a dozen times has been arrested for a 7th suspected DUI, deputies said.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that a deputy was on patrol on Center Avenue in San Martin when a driver in a white sedan nearly rear-ended his vehicle. Deputies said the sedan swerved "dangerously" and went off the road twice.

When the deputy attempted to pull over the driver, the sheriff's office said he attempted to flee.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Junior Bernardino of Gilroy, was arrested. According to the sheriff's office, Bernardino had six prior DUI convictions, four of which were felonies, and his license was suspended 13 times.

Junior Rodriguez of Gilroy, who was arrested on suspcion of DUI, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office announced on July 16, 2025. Santa Clara County Sheriff

Deputies said a test determined Bernardino had a blood alcohol level of .197, more than twice the legal limit of .08. The sheriff's office said he also had an open 12-pack box of beer in the back seat.

"Drunk driving is dangerous and deadly. This reckless behavior puts everyone on the road at risk," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Bernardino was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of DUI and other charges. His vehicle was also impounded.