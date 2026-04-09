Watch CBS News
Crime

Santa Clara police arrest suspect in dozens of storage unit break-ins

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

A man suspected in dozens of storage-unit burglaries in the city of Santa Clara and in other communities has been arrested, police said.

In a statement Wednesday, officers said the investigation began on Feb. 23, when officers identified a series of storage unit burglaries. Detectives determined that the suspect burglarized 35 units over a three-day period.

Using automated license plate readers, detectives said they were able to identify the suspect vehicle and confirmed the suspect was linked to similar thefts in "multiple jurisdictions." The detectives said they linked the suspect to approximately 75 burglaries.

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect along with search warrants for the suspect's home and storage units. Following surveillance, detectives found the suspect and made an arrest.

During searches of the suspect's storage units and vehicle, police said they found what they described as a "large amount" of stolen property. Police also found stolen firearms, including a homemade assault rifle, ammunition, street narcotics, memorabilia, identity theft documents and burglary tools.

Police have not released the suspect's name.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue