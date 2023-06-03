Sánchez homers in Marlins' 4-0 win over A's

MIAMI -- Edward Cabrera struck out 10 in six innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Oakland Athletics 4-0 on Friday night.

The 25-year-old Cabrera (4-4) gave up four hits and walked one. He had his second double-digit strikeout game of the season after fanning 12 against the Chicago Cubs on April 29.

JT Chargois, Andrew Nardi and Tanner Scott followed Cabrera, each throwing an inning to complete the five-hitter. Jesús Sánchez homered and singled twice, and Bryan De La Cruz had two hits.

The major league-worst Athletics lost their 12th straight on the road to drop to 12-47 overall.

Miami struck early on Sánchez's two-run shot in the first. Sánchez drove the first pitch from Shintaro Fujinami into the Marlins' bullpen in left field for his fourth homer.

Fujinami (2-6) then struck out Yuli Gurriel to end the frame and was relieved by Hogan Harris, who pitched the next five innings.

Jorge Soler hit an RBI double off Harris in the fifth and raced home on De La Cruz's run-scoring single.

With Oakland down 4-0 in the sixth, Esteury Ruiz hit a leadoff dribbler down the third-base line that Cabrera fielded but threw errantly to first. Ruiz reached second and attempted to advance, but Sánchez retrieved the ball by the right-field foul line and threw him out at third.

BLEDAY HOMECOMING

Former Marlins No. 1 draft choice JJ Bleday doubled in three at-bats for Oakland. The 25-year-old Bleday was traded to the A's in the offseason for reliever A.J. Puk. The fourth overall pick in 2019, Bleday played 65 games in his only season with Miami in 2022, hitting .167 and five homers.

ROSTER MOVE

The Marlins recalled RHP George Soriano from Triple-A Jacksonville.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Matt Barnes (left hip impingement) was placed on the 15-day injured list. ... 1B Garrett Cooper missed his third straight game after experiencing similar symptoms of the inner ear infection that landed him on the injured list last month.

UP NEXT

RHP Luis Medina (0-4, 6.83) will start the middle game of the series for the A's Saturday against Marlins RHP Eury Pérez (2-1, 2.84).