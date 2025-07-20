Watch CBS News
Improvised explosive device used to gain entry to ATM at San Ramon Target, police say

Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
An investigation is underway in San Ramon after police said an improvised explosive device was used to gain entry to an ATM early Sunday morning. 

Shortly after 2:15 a.m., officers responded to the Target on Bishop Drive, where they discovered an improvised explosive device had been used to gain access to an ATM. The explosion damaged the store's interior near the eastern entrance. 

No one was injured in the explosion, but now authorities are searching for information to help in the investigation. 

The FBI responded to the scene to investigate.

