San Ramon hit by magnitude 3.3 earthquake

Jose Fabian
A magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck in San Ramon on Monday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS website states that about 10:47 p.m., an earthquake struck near Alcosta Boulevard and Canyon Hills Road, with a depth of almost 6 miles.

San Ramon Earthquake Nov. 17, 2025
An earthquake struck in San Ramon on Nov. 17, 2025, according to the United States Geological Survey. United States Geological Survey

According to Did You Feel It responses, residents in San Ramon, Pleasanton, Walnut Creek and Danville reported feeling weak shaking.

The quake on Monday night hit near where several other earthquakes struck on Nov. 9. The Nov. 9 quakes happened in the morning, with the strongest being a magnitude 3.8. The USGS website states that eight earthquakes happened that day in a span of about three hours. 

San Ramon Multiple Earthquakes
A series of earthquakes struck San Ramon beginning at 9:38 a.m. on Sunday morning, Nov. 9, according to the United States Geological Survey. United States Geological Survey

