Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Vehicle crash in San Ramon injures multiple victims

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Multiple people were injured Sunday afternoon after figuring in a crash involving at least two vehicles in San Ramon, fire officials said.

According to the San Ramon Valley Fire District, crews were alerted to reports of cars that crashed in the area of Bollinger Canyon Road and San Ramon Valley Boulevard at an unspecified time on Sunday afternoon.

On social media, fire officials showed photos of two wrecked cars in the area, with one of the vehicles overturned. Two other cars without occupants were also shown beside it.

First responders sent multiple people to local hospitals following the crash, the fire district said.

There were no further details about the crash immediately available.

First published on June 10, 2024 / 6:31 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.