Vehicle crash in San Ramon injures multiple victims

Multiple people were injured Sunday afternoon after figuring in a crash involving at least two vehicles in San Ramon, fire officials said.

According to the San Ramon Valley Fire District, crews were alerted to reports of cars that crashed in the area of Bollinger Canyon Road and San Ramon Valley Boulevard at an unspecified time on Sunday afternoon.

On social media, fire officials showed photos of two wrecked cars in the area, with one of the vehicles overturned. Two other cars without occupants were also shown beside it.

First responders sent multiple people to local hospitals following the crash, the fire district said.

There were no further details about the crash immediately available.

