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San Rafael police investigating killing of 28-year-old woman

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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San Rafael police said they are investigating the killing of a 28-year-old woman, who was found at a homeless encampment on Saturday.

Around 6:15 p.m., officers were called and told a woman had been found unresponsive on Anderson Drive, between Lindaro and Irwin streets.

When they arrived, police said officers found the victim with at least one stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the Anderson Drive area around 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to call them if they saw anything suspicious or have information.

Police said the encampment on Anderson Drive, between Lindaro and Irwin streets, is not connected to its sanctioned camping area on Mahone Path.

The identity of the victim is not being released as officers have not yet contacted next of kin, police said. 

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