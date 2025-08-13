Woman arrested after stabbing at San Rafael supportive housing facility, standoff with officers

A woman was arrested after a stabbing attack at a housing facility in San Rafael and a subsequent standoff with officers, police said Wednesday.

The San Rafael Police Department said officers arrested 30-year-old Antoinae Tajzahnique Austin for the alleged stabbing Tuesday at Casa Canal, a former office building converted into a supportive housing for people who were formerly homeless. In a press release, police said dispatchers received an emergency call from the facility located at the corner of Kerner Boulevard and Bellam Boulevard, south of Canal Street, just before 5:30 p.m.

The report indicated a woman, who was a resident at the facility, had stabbed another resident in the stomach. When officers arrived, they were told that the suspect, identified as Austin, had fled. The victim was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Officers learned that Austin had gotten into an argument with the victim before suddenly pulling a knife and stabbing the victim, police said. During the search for Austin, police received another emergency call at 6:50 p.m. about a woman with a knife who approached and threatened another person on San Pablo Avenue south of N. San Pedro Road in the city's Terra Linda district.

The victim was not hurt, and police said the description of the suspect matched that of Austin.

As officers responded to that incident, it was reported that Austin had fled into the nearby open space, prompting a coordinated search effort with the Marin County Sheriff's Office drone unit and the California Highway Patrol's helicopter unit. In addition, a shelter-in-place notification was issued for the neighborhoods along San Pablo Avenue.

During the expanded search, police were notified at 7:50 p.m. that Austin had returned to the Casa Canal facility. Officers found her barricaded in a bathroom and refused demands to come out, police said.

A crisis negotiation team responded and worked for about 40 minutes to get Austin to surrender peacefully without success, police said.

Officers forced entry into the bathroom and took Austin into custody without further incident, according to police. Austin was booked into the Marin County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a knife, and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call the department at (415) 485-3000. Tips can also be made online at http://www.srpd.org/tips.