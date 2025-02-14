3 arrested after San Rafael police chase to San Francisco that followed parking lot fight

San Rafael officers arrested three people, including a juvenile, over a reported parking lot fight that led to a car chase into San Francisco on Wednesday, according to police.

Just after 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers learned about an attack that had just occurred at the parking lot of a Safeway supermarket in the Terra Linda District. Three people reportedly confronted two others and got into a fight.

During the fight, the suspects allegedly displayed handguns and struck one of the victims in the head with the butt of a gun. No shots were fired and the suspects then fled in a vehicle.

Detectives reportedly used an automated license plate reader camera network to identify the suspect vehicle. According to police, an officer in downtown San Rafael spotted the vehicle and tried to pull it over. However, the suspects fled and a pursuit began.

The pursuit continued on southbound U.S. Highway 101. California Highway Patrol officers took over the pursuit as it approached the Golden Gate Bridge, with San Rafael officers following.

Police said the chase ended on Presidio Parkway in San Francisco after the suspects' vehicle had a mechanical engine failure.

The suspects tried to run from the vehicle but were quickly captured, according to police.

Officers allegedly found a backpack that had three loaded handguns and a loaded assault weapon. One of the guns was a ghost gun without serial numbers. Officers also found extended ammunition magazines.

The suspects were identified as Jechivon Anay Cifuentes-Diaz, a 22-year-old San Rafael resident, and Jovardo Esmar Cifuentes-Diaz, an 18-year-old San Rafael resident. The juvenile's identity was not released.

Police said the suspects appeared to be familiar with the victims.

The two adults were booked into the Marin County Jail and the juvenile was sent to the Marin County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of assault with a firearm, brandishing a gun, possession of an un-serialized gun, possession of large-capacity ammunition magazines, evading officers, and resisting arrest.

The adult suspects are also accused of felony child endangerment.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call San Rafael Police at (415) 485-3000 or send tips at http://www.srpd.org/tips.