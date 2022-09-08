Man accused of wielding knife, attacking at least 2 people in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL – Police in San Rafael arrested a man on several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery, following attacks on at least two people Thursday morning.

Around 9:45 a.m., police received calls about a man who was seen hitting and kicking a bus on the 3200 block of Kerner Boulevard. As officers responded, police received additional calls about the suspect attempting to rob a person nearby, on the 200 block of Windward Way.

According to witnesses, the suspect approached the victim and demanded money. When the victim refused, the suspect pulled a knife.

Police said the victim was able to escape without being harmed.

When officers arrived, police received additional reports of the suspect fighting another person. Eyewitnesses were able to pull the suspect away from the second victim.

Police said the victims were not physically injured.

Officers then established a perimeter and surrounded the suspect in a parking lot on the south end of Windward Way. Police arrested the suspect without incident, after he was found hiding in an empty dumpster paddock.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Milton Garcia Colomo, was booked into the Marin County Jail on multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, criminal threats, obstructing / resisting a police officer and violating probation. Police said Colomo also had an outstanding felony arrest warrant for robbery.

It was not immediately known when Colomo would appear in court on the charges.