San Rafael man accused of firing gun, threatening people along shoreline

SAN RAFAEL – A San Rafael man was arrested on multiple charges after police said he fired a gun and threatened several people using a shoreline trail Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m., police received several 911 calls about a man with a gun on the Starkweather Shoreline Pathway near the 2100 block of Francisco Boulevard East. Witnesses said the man had fired a gun, was brandishing the weapon and threatening other people.

Officers set up a perimeter and found the suspect hiding near a building less than 10 minutes later, police said.

The suspect, identified as 59-year-old Jose Arguello-Gutierrez, was taken into custody without incident. A loaded handgun was found where he had been hiding, according to police.

An investigation determined that the suspect fired the gun once into the air, and an empty bullet casing matching the handgun caliber were found. Surveillance video obtained by police also showed the suspect pointing the gun at the head of a cyclist.

Surveillance footage purportedly showing a man pointing a gun at a bicyclist along the Starkweather Shoreline in San Rafael on June 27, 2023. San Rafael Police Department

No injuries were reported.

Police said Wednesday that Aruguello-Gutierrez was booked on multiple charges, including felony willful and negligent discharging of a firearm in public, felony assault with a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm.

According to jail records, Arguello-Gutierrez remains in custody at the Marin County Jail. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charges.