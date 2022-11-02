San Rafael firefighters extinguish suspicious fire at home

SAN RAFAEL – Authorities with the San Rafael Fire Department are investigating a suspicious fire reported Wednesday morning at a home that apparently hadn't been occupied for several months.

The fire was reported at about 8:20 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of First Street, and crews arrived to find smoke coming from several areas of the home. Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control in about 20 minutes with no injuries reported, fire officials said.

Firefighters on scene of a dwelling fire on 200 block of 1st St pic.twitter.com/swMgMyh7Ym — San Rafael Fire (@SRFD) November 2, 2022

Investigators are considering the fire to be suspicious in nature after discovering multiple areas inside the home where fires had possibly started. Neighbors also reported that the known occupant of the home hadn't lived there for several months, according to the fire department.

The home was also "severely overloaded with contents," fire officials said.

2/2 House fire on First St is under control. No injuries. Fire crews will be on scene for several hours overhauling the scene. pic.twitter.com/n6nXiW6LAm — San Rafael Fire (@SRFD) November 2, 2022

Fire crews expected be on scene for several hours overhauling the scene.

Firefighters said an early call to 911 about the fire possibly prevented it from spreading to neighboring homes.