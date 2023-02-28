Man found guilty of murdering supervisor on San Rafael job site

SAN RAFAEL – A Bay Point man was found guilty for the 2021 murder of his supervisor in San Rafael, the San Rafael Police Department announced Monday.

Miguel Jimenez Alejandre was convicted of first-degree murder on Friday for killing his boss on May 11, 2021.

On May 12, police received a phone call from a landscaping company in Concord reporting that one of its employees, David Nunez Sanchez, had failed to come home after working a job in San Rafael the day before.

Police went to Sanchez's last known job site in the area of North Avenue. There, officers found his work truck and soon discovered Sanchez's dead body deliberately buried under brush and branches.

Detectives went to Concord to interview the three employees who were at the job site in San Rafael on May 11 and learned that Sanchez had been the supervisor of the work crew. All three employees had worked with him that morning, but all left that day while Sanchez's truck could still be seen at the site. The employees said they knew that Sanchez was supposed to be in Oakland for another job, but they assumed he had stayed late in San Rafael.

One of the employees, Alejandre, a 33-year-old Baypoint resident, was questioned at length regarding his interaction with Nunez Sanchez that morning, police said.

After an extensive interview, Alejandre confessed that he killed Nunez Sanchez, police said.

"Out of respect for Nunez Sanchez's family, the manner of death and motive will not be released," police said.

On May 12, 2021, Alejandre was arrested and booked into the Marin County Jail. Detectives forwarded a case to the Marin County District Attorney's Office, which charged Alejandre with the murder of Nunez Sanchez.

"Although nothing will be able to fill the void of this senseless crime, SRPD Detectives have been determined to pursue justice for the family of Nunez Sanchez," police said in the announcement.

Alejandre's sentencing date has not yet been set.