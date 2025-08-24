Second person found dead after San Rafael apartment complex fire

A second person was found dead at the site of a San Rafael apartment complex fire, authorities said Sunday night.

It's unknown at this time if the remains belong to one of the two people who were listed as missing after the fire on Thursday. Another body was located on Friday.

The fire destroyed a three-story complex on Canal Street, leaving several people injured and dozens displaced.

San Rafael police said the fire was suspicious based on how the fire burned and how fast it burned.

As police continue to investigate the fire, they're calling on people to share video or photos of the area between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The identification of the two who were found dead has not been released at this time.

Police said they will continue recovery operations that include searching for the two missing people. They will also continue to investigate the cause of the fire.