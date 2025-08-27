Shooting near San Pablo school prompts hours-long lockdown, teen arrested

Two people, including a 16-year-old, were arrested following a shooting near an elementary school in San Pablo on Tuesday that prompted an hours-long lockdown of the campus, police said.

Shortly after 9:40 a.m., officers received reports of a shooting near 20th Street and Sanford Avenue, about a block from Downer Elementary School.

According to police, a witness heard gunshots and saw a male suspect pointing a handgun at a vehicle with tinted windows. After the shooting, both parties fled the scene in opposite directions.

When police arrived, officers did not locate any victims or suspects but found several expended shell casings on the roadway. An officer responded to the school and the campus was placed on lockdown.

Detectives responded to investigate the shooting and were able to develop leads and identify a suspect. Soon after, a search warrant was served at a home on Wilcox Avenue.

During the warrant search, a 22-year-old San Pablo man was taken into custody on suspicion of being an accessory to the shooting. Additional evidence was also recovered.

Detectives were also able to locate the suspected shooter, who was in class at Richmond High School. The suspect, only identified as a 16-year-old, was taken into custody without incident.

Police said the suspect was booked at the Contra Costa County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of a firearms-related charge. Officers did not release the adult suspect's name.

Downer Elementary School remained on lockdown until about 1:40 p.m.

Following a preliminary investigation, detectives said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that the people inside the vehicle were the intended targets. It is unknown if the victims were injured.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the department's Investigations Division at 510-215-3150.