Crime

Shooting near San Pablo Police Department connected to death at Richmond business

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Richmond police on Tuesday said the shooting near the San Pablo Police Department is related to their investigation into a death at a Hilltop Plaza business.

Police said more information about both investigations will be released at a joint press conference at 9 p.m.

Richmond homicide investigation

Police said around 1:43 p.m. Monday, workers at a business on the 3400 block of Klose Way called police and told them they had found their coworker, who had been alone, unconscious, and that they appeared to have a head injury.

First responders at the scene provided first aid, but the victim died at the scene.

Police said homicide detectives were called when their preliminary investigation revealed the injury did not look accidental and appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Shooting near San Pablo Police Department

San Pablo police said a shooting happened near their department on Tuesday.

Their officers were not involved in the shooting, San Pablo police said. Police did not say who was involved or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. 

In:

