Richmond police investigating after person found injured near Hilltop Plaza dies

Richmond police said they are investigating a homicide that happened Monday afternoon.

Around 1:43 p.m., officers were called to the 3400 block of Klose Way for reports of a person being injured.

When officers arrived, they found a person who was seriously injured and began life-saving efforts.

According to police, the person died at the scene.

Police said the person's injuries did not look accidental, and homicide detectives are now investigating the person's death.