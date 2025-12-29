Richmond police investigating after person found injured near Hilltop Plaza dies
Richmond police said they are investigating a homicide that happened Monday afternoon.
Around 1:43 p.m., officers were called to the 3400 block of Klose Way for reports of a person being injured.
When officers arrived, they found a person who was seriously injured and began life-saving efforts.
According to police, the person died at the scene.
Police said the person's injuries did not look accidental, and homicide detectives are now investigating the person's death.