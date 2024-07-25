San Pablo police arrest 2, seize 72 guns and crossbow in recent cases

San Pablo police took 72 guns and a crossbow out of the hands of two alleged violent offenders last week in separate cases.

The first case began at about 8:30 p.m. on July 12 in a residence in the 1300 block of Road 20, though it wasn't reported until July 17.

A suspect allegedly locked his girlfriend and her kids in a room for four days and threatened to shoot them. Police said they escaped and officers arrested the man on suspicion of domestic violence, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and criminal threats.

Police said they confiscated 62 guns from the man, as he allegedly used them to threaten his victim. An emergency protective order was granted.

Guns and a crossbow among weapons seized by police in San Pablo on July 12, 2024 and July 20, 2024. San Pablo Police Department

The second case happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday, in the 2600 block of Kelley Avenue.

The suspect allegedly assaulted his neighbor, shot out his car windows with a crossbow and threatened to shoot his neighbor with a gun.

After barricading himself inside his house, officers arrested him with the help of a police dog on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a firearm, criminal threats, battery, vandalism, and resisting arrest.

This suspect also had an arrest warrant for similar crimes but with a different victim. Officers arrested him and confiscated 10 guns and the crossbow from him.