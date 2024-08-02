San Mateo traffic crash escalates to bludgeoning, gunfire, ramming with truck

SAN MATEO -- The driver of a U-Haul box truck was shot after he crashed into a man's car and struck him with a large metal pipe during a dispute, San Mateo police said Friday.

The confrontation was reported about 7:53 a.m. near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Grant Street, where the car was parked, police said.

An argument ensued and the truck driver retrieved a large metal pipe from the U-Haul and struck the victim several times in the head and arms, police said.

When the victim shot the truck driver with a.22-caliber pistol, the driver went to the truck, put it in reverse and drove at the victim, colliding with the car, then fled, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for medical attention and released. The U-Haul driver was found in a hospital in the Palo Alto area. He was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information about the confrontation is asked to contact Detective Malott at the San Mateo Police Department at (650) 522-7700.