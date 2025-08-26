Union president testifies in 6th day of San Mateo County Sheriff removal hearing

San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus faced her sixth day of her removal hearing Monday as the county called one of its most anticipated witnesses.

Deputy Carlos Tapia, a 16-year veteran of the sheriff's office and president of the 500-member deputies' union, alleged that Corpus retaliated against employees who criticized her and abused her powers leading the agency.

On the stand, Tapia recounted his arrest last November, when he was taken into custody without a warrant on allegations of timecard fraud. He told a judge he had been scheduled to attend a labor negotiation that day but instead was fingerprinted and photographed like a suspect.

The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office later cleared him of all wrongdoing.

Corpus has insisted the arrest was conducted under probable cause. But other witnesses testified their disagreement with the arrest order. One deputy resigned instead of conducting the arrest.

Legal analyst Steve Clark described the incident as part of a broader theme.

"This is the most egregious example of Sheriff Corpus' vindictiveness against her enemies, and I think that's why the county is highlighting it so prominently in their case. But it's not the only one and they're saying this was a pattern of behavior, that Sheriff Corpus would go after her enemies and either transfer or retaliate. Or in the case of Tapia, arrest him and publicly humiliate him," Clark told CBS News Bay Area.

Attorneys for Corpus pressed Tapia about discrepancies with pay codes used to track his hours between the county and union work, a practice he insisted was done in good faith.

"We think we have presented and effective cross examination and we will continue to do so," Wilson Leung, an attorney for Corpus, said Monday. "And when we start with our case, hopefully tomorrow, there will be additional evidence and the truth will come out."

Tapia also described how his relationship with the sheriff deteriorated following disputes over overtime and the influence of her chief of staff, Victor Aenlle. The county has alleged Aenlle had a romantic relationship with Corpus, an allegation she has repeatedly denied.

Tensions within the department came to a head with a union vote of no confidence in Aenlle, with more than 96% of deputies signaling distrust after complaints that he wore a deputy's uniform and displayed a badge reserved for sworn officers despite limited law enforcement experience.

One email entered into evidence from June 2024 referenced Aenlle's role in weakening morale. Corpus' attorneys countered that complaints were tied to resistance against reform.

A notice to members of the Deputy Sheriff's Association dated June 21, 2024 read in part: "We all know that with morale being incredibly low, this uncertainty and change makes morale go even lower," referencing the unexpected departure of Chris Hsuing a former assistant sheriff and described ally of the union, and complaints of Aenlle.

"What you see in terms of allegations against the sheriff is largely due to resistance to her reforms that should be kept in mind I think other witnesses have reiterated the theme of culture change and that's important to keep in mind that an agency set in its way that had a recruiting issue that had a moral problem is difficult to turn around and is reluctant to do so there is often extensive complacency and happiness with the status quo and any change in that will result in anger especially if the status quo was comfortable for incumbents," Leung said.

The hearing has run longer than expected, delaying Corpus' defense by at least a day. Her attorneys are preparing to call their own witnesses, including Aenlle himself.

On Monday, a judge admonished one of Corpus' attorneys for prolonged questioning of Tapia.

County spokesperson Effie Milionis Verducci said the schedule remains within court rules.

"The hearing gives each side five days to present evidence and witness testimony we are in the second week of that I'm in the process of getting a status update on how that time is being allocated but we are slated to finish up by this Friday," she said.

Despite the setbacks, Corpus' legal team projected confidence. "The sheriff is upbeat and we are going to prevail," Leung said.