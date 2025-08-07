San Mateo police warn of self-checkout scam targeting elderly shoppers

Authorities in San Mateo County are warning shoppers on the Peninsula about a scam targeting seniors involving self-checkout at retail stores.

On Wednesday, the San Mateo Police Department issued an advisory to residents about the scam, which typically involves suspects working in pairs. The scam has reportedly taken place at stores such as Safeway and Target.

During the scam, one of the suspects would begin striking up a conversation with the victim. After building rapport, the suspect would then ask the victim to pay for an item such as essential food, medicine or childcare products.

"The first suspect will approach that community member, ask them out of the kindness of their hearts to pay for something like food or baby formula. And while the victim is distracted, another suspect will scan multiple other items, sometimes totaling over $1,000," Officer Andrew Peak said in a video posted by police.

Peak also warned the community of a scam involving "jewelry swaps" targeting women. In the second scam, suspects approach victims asking to "bless" them in a religious fashion.

During the alleged blessing, police said the suspects would make physical contact with the victim and steal the victim's jewelry without their knowledge.

The suspects often use rented vehicles to avoid immediate detection from license plate readers.

Anyone who may have been a victim of the scams or who may know family or friends who are victims are being asked to contact San Mateo police.