4 suspects in $10K San Mateo Lululemon theft arrested after pursuit into SF

Authorities arrested four people in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars in Lululemon leggings from a San Mateo store, following a pursuit into San Francisco Thursday afternoon.

According to San Mateo Police, three of the suspects grabbed clothing from the store at the Hillsdale Shopping Center shortly before 2 p.m. The suspects were then seen running out of the store and into a waiting white Subaru Outback, which then headed toward Highway 101.

Police responded to the store and learned the suspects stole nearly $10,000 in clothing.

As officers at the store investigated, officers with the county's Organized Retail Theft Task Force searched for the suspect vehicle. The task force found the Subaru as followed the vehicle into San Francisco.

During an attempted stop, police said the driver fled from officers and drove recklessly. Police then stopped the pursuit due to safety concerns of other drivers and pedestrians.

With assistance from San Francisco police, the Subaru was found abandoned. The vehicle had been reported stolen earlier on Thursday.

Police said they found all four suspects a short time later, along with the stolen merchandise.

Items, including Lululemon leggings, that police said were found following a theft at the Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo on June 20, 2024. Police said four people were arrested in connection with the theft following a pursuit into San Francisco. San Mateo Police Department

The suspects, identified as 30-year-old Theodore Gore, 27-year-old Sierra Mansanares, 32-year-old Camy Massutti and 31-year-old Jesus Olivarez, were arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail. Gore, Mansanares and Massutti are San Francisco residents, while Olivarez is a resident of Antioch.

According to police, all four suspects face charges of organized retail theft, grand theft and second degree burglary.

Gore faces additional charges of evading a peace officer, evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for public safety, possession of a stolen vehicle and taking a vehicle without the owner's consent. Mansanares and Massutti face the additional charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Jail records show that all four suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.