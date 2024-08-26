San Mateo man accused of attacking brother, escaping hospital after arrest

A Peninsula man is being held on multiple charges after he allegedly attacked his brother and escaped a hospital following his arrest over the weekend, police said.

According to San Mateo police, officers were called to a home on the 600 block of Magnolia Drive around 12:35 p.m. on Sunday following a report of a fight between a person armed with a knife and another person armed with a gun. Police learned that the fight was between brothers, one of whom left the scene and returned.

When police arrived, they detained one of the brothers on the front lawn and found a gun in his vehicle.

The other brother was found inside the home, no longer holding a knife, officers said. He claimed he had armed himself in self-defense.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

An investigation determined that 23-year-old Graham Macarthur was the primary aggressor, attacking his brother physically before arming himself with a knife. He then armed himself with a gun and threatened to shoot his brother.

Police arrested Macarthur on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a firearm, criminal threats and other charges.

During processing at the San Mateo Police Department, officers said they located narcotics and he feigned being ill, prompting a response by paramedics. He was then taken to the San Mateo Medical Center, when he escaped custody.

"While being transferred from the gurney to a hospital bed, once unrestrained, Macarthur sprang up and fled the hospital grounds, as officers gave chase," police said in a statement.

Officers eventually located Macarthur on the roof of nearby home. Following a de-escalation attempt by officers, he was taken back into custody several minutes later.

An aerial view of 23-year-old Graham Macarthur on the roof of a home after police said he escaped a hospital following his arrest on August 25, 2024. San Mateo Police Department

Macarthur was eventually medically cleared and is being held at the San Mateo County Jail. He faces charges of assault with a firearm, possessing a large capacity magazine, criminal threats, brandishing a firearm in a threatening manner, obstructing arrest, vandalism, theft of lost property and possession of a controlled substance.

A court date was not announced as of Monday afternoon.

Police said Monday that there are resources for anyone encountering familial disputes or domestic violence, including CORA (Community Overcoming Relationship Abuse) and PCRC (Peninsula Conflict Resolution Center). The two groups can be reached on their websites or over the phone at 800-300-1080 (CORA) or 650-513-0330 (PCRC).