San Mateo mail theft suspects arrested following overnight pursuit to San Francisco

Two people suspected of stealing mail from a San Mateo apartment complex were arrested following an overnight pursuit into San Francisco, police said Friday.

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers received a call from an eyewitness who said two people wearing masks broke into a mailbox at an apartment complex on the 3000 block of La Selva Street. The witness told police that the suspects left the scene in a U-Haul van.

Officers in the area were able to find the van and attempted to pull over the vehicle. Police said the driver failed to stop and fled onto northbound Highway 101. Police then followed the van into San Francisco.

The driver stopped on the 900 block of Florida Street in the city's Mission District. Police were able to detain the suspects as they attempted to run away.

U-Haul van that police say is linked to a mail theft in San Mateo. Police arrested two people in the van following a pursuit into San Francisco on Feb. 28, 2025. San Mateo Police Department

During a search of the U-Haul, police said they found the mailbox from the apartment complex along with mail, ID cards, Social Security cards and other items. Police said the property belonged to more than 100 people from cities throughout the Bay Area.

The search also yielded items allegedly from an auto burglary that took place a half hour before the mail theft.

The suspects, identified as 38-year-old James Spearman of Antioch and 42-year-old Erika Martinez of San Francisco were arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

Both Spearman and Martinez are accused of conspiracy, theft with prior convictions, receipt or possession of stolen property, identity theft of 10 or more people and possession of controlled substance.

Police said Friday that the investigation continues and that they are attempting to locate victims.

Jail records show both suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.