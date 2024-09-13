$1,000 in goods stolen, worker punched at San Mateo Macy's; 2 arrested

Two men from San Francisco were arrested by San Mateo Police after allegedly stealing more than $1,000 in goods from a department store Thursday evening.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the Macy's at the Hillsdale Shopping Center following reports of a theft. The store's loss prevention staff told police that they stopped two suspects.

Investigators learned the suspects stole more than $1,000 in various clothing items. As the suspects attempted to exit the store, one of them punched one of the loss prevention agents and attempted to run away before being detained.

Items that police said were stolen from a Macy's store at the Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo on September 12, 2024. San Mateo Police Department

All of the stolen goods were recovered, police said. No injuries were reported.

The suspects, identified as 20-year-old Jorfran Hernandez-Refino and 23-year-old Kedwin Nabmens-Blanco, were booked into the San Mateo County Jail. Hernandez-Refino was is accused of organized retail theft and conspiracy, while Nabmens-Blanco is accused of second degree robbery, organized retail theft and conspiracy.

According to jail records, the pair are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.