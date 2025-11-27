3 teens among 4 arrested in $6,000 Lululemon heist at San Mateo store

Four people from Oakland, including three teens, are facing multiple charges after thousands of dollars in Lululemon clothing were stolen from a store in San Mateo Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Shortly after 2:35 p.m., police were told about a retail theft that had just occurred at the Lululemon store in Hillsdale Mall. According to officers, a man, a teenage male and two teenage females stole about $6,000 in clothing before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Police said the suspect vehicle was located in Oakland shortly after and all four suspects were placed under arrest. The stolen merchandise was recovered.

Items that police said were recovered from a Lululemon theft at a store in San Mateo's Hillsdale Mall on Nov. 26, 2025. Four people, three of whom were teenagers, were arrested. San Mateo Police Department

The adult suspect, identified as 19-year-old Charles Gaines II, was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary, organized retail theft with the intent to sell stolen merchandise, conspiracy and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. According to jail records, Gaines is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Police said the teenage suspects, whose ages are 14, 16 and 17, were released to the care of their respective parents / guardians. Two of the teens are also suspected in a prior Lululemon theft in which $13,000 in items were stolen, according to officers.

The teen suspects are accused of second-degree burglary, organized retail theft with the intent to sell stolen merchandise and conspiracy.