Distracted driver caused fatal San Mateo-Hayward bridge crash, CHP says

A crash on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge that killed one person was the result of distracted driving, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on the westbound lanes of the bridge east of the midspan shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday, temporarily blocking all westbound traffic.

The CHP said in an updated press statement on Wednesday that the driver of a utility van. which had branding from Rooter Hero plumbing, was looking at his phone when he came upon a stalled Kia sedan.

"A Ford Transit Van was travelling in the #2 lane, at an unknown speed, when the driver became distracted by his cellular phone and looked away from the road," said the statement from the CHP. "When the driver returned his attention to the roadway, he observed the stalled vehicle directly ahead of him."

View above a fatal crash on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge westbound lanes, Jan. 20, 2026. KPIX

The CHP said the van driver collided with the sedan after trying to swerve away from it. The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger in the van suffered major injuries and was taken to Stanford Hospital, the CHP said.

The crash and subsequent investigation shut all westbound lanes in the non-commute direction for nearly five hours.

No alcohol or drugs were suspected in the crash, the CHP said. A spokesperson said any charges against the van driver will be determined by the officer after the report has been completed.

The investigation into this incident was still ongoing, the CHP said. The San Mateo County Coroner's Office withheld the identity of the deceased driver until the person's family could be notified.