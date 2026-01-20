Fatal crash on San Mateo-Hayward Bridge blocks all westbound lanes

A multi-vehicle crash on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge on Tuesday afternoon killed at least one person and temporarily halted all westbound traffic, authorities said.

The crash happened approximately halfway across the bridge shortly before 3 p.m. and blocked all three westbound lanes in the non-commute direction. The California Highway Patrol said westbound traffic onto the bridge was being diverted off to Clawiter Road in Hayward.

The CHP said at 3:37 p.m. that the estimated time of reopening the westbound lanes was unknown.

View above a fatal crash on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge westbound lanes, Jan. 20, 2026. KPIX

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.