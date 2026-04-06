San Mateo family pushes for more pedestrian safety measures after crash injured 3

A San Mateo family is calling for urgent safety improvements after a crash left a father in the ICU and his two children injured.

The incident happened March 28 in a marked crosswalk at North Delaware and State streets, near San Mateo High School, an intersection neighbors say has been dangerous for years.

Family members said Ramon Sandoval is now recovering at home after spending a week in the ICU and undergoing multiple surgeries. His 8-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter were also hit when a truck struck them around 7:30 p.m.

Witness Donald Yu said the impact was severe.

"His head was bleeding. It was traumatic," Yu said.

The family said the young boy suffered skull fractures on both sides of his head but has since been released from the hospital. Safety advocates say the crash is part of a troubling pattern.

Mike Swire with Families for Safe Streets says the intersection. and others nearby, have seen multiple accidents over the years.

"There's a ton of very quick and inexpensive things the city can do, but it's not happening fast enough," said Swire.

Advocates are now calling on the city to "daylight" the intersection by removing parking spaces near the crosswalk to improve visibility. They're also pushing for speed humps and flashing pedestrian lights.

"Drivers don't stop, and we rely on the city to protect us," Swire said.

Swire said at least three other crashes have happened at the same intersection, including one involving a teenager in 2023.

Yu said neighbors have long warned about the dangers.

"It's hard for pedestrians to see and drivers coming down the street fast are going to have a hard time seeing pedestrians too," said Yu.

More than 1,200 letters have already been submitted through an online petition urging city leaders to take action.

A rally is expected outside San Mateo City Hall, where family members and advocates plan to push for immediate changes.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and that drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.