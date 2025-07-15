San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus in court over misconduct accusation

San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus made her first court appearance after a civil grand jury accused her of misconduct.

Corpus was at the Redwood City courthouse Tuesday morning for a hearing that only lasted several minutes. The sheriff did not speak, but through her attorneys denied the accusations against her.

Last month, the county's civil grand jury accused Corpus of one count of conflict of interest over the hiring of Victor Aenlle, whom she allegedly had a close personal relationship with.

The grand jury also accused the sheriff of three counts of retaliation following the termination of Assistant Sheriff Ryan Monaghan, the transfer of Capt. Brian Phillip and the arrest of Deputy Carlos Tapia, president of the Deputy Sheriff's Association.

Thomas Mazzucco, Corpus' attorney, had previously said the civil grand jury's accusations were "related to politically motivated complaints by the upper echelons and union leadership" at the sheriff's office.

Corpus has been facing months of scrutiny and calls to resign following the release of an independent report by retired judge LaDoris Cordell into allegations of abuse of power at the sheriff's office.

The report prompted the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors to call for a special election in March to temporarily amend the charter to remove a sheriff from office for cause. Eighty-four percent of voters approved the amendment, which is also known as Measure A.

Last month, the board initiated the process to remove Corpus from office, a process that is expected to take several months.

If found guilty of the grand jury's accusations, Corpus faces removal along with potential penalties that could permanently bar her from seeking an elected position in the state.

Corpus' next court appearance is scheduled for July 21.