Bay Area man accused of threats to churchgoer arrested; gun restraining order issued

A San Mateo County man has been arrested and a gun restraining order was issued after he allegedly made threats targeting a member of a local church, authorities said.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies on Friday morning responded to a report by a concerned resident of a social media post making specific threats against a person attending Our Lady of Lebanon, a Maronite Catholic Church in city of Millbrae. Deputies said the suspect threatened to attack the victim at a Mass set for Sunday at the church.

The person who made the report also told deputies that the suspect had a history of harassment toward an organizer at the church.

Deputies arrested the man, identified as 50-year-old Alexi El Kadi of Belmont, without incident.

"Threats against anyone representing a place of worship is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in San Mateo County," Sheriff Christina Corpus said in a statement. "I am thankful for the community member that alerted our office allowing us to quickly take the suspect into custody, keeping our community safe."

The sheriff's office said a Gun Violence Restraining Order (GVRO) was granted and served to El Kadi to prevent access to firearms.

According to the California Attorney General's Office, a GVRO prohibits a person "having custody or control, owning, purchasing, possessing or receiving any firearms or ammunition for a set period of time." An order initially lasts for 21 days but can be extended for up to five years following a court hearing.

El Kadi was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of criminal threats. His is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.