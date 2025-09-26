Fight involving 30 inmates breaks out at San Mateo County Jail

At least six San Mateo County Jail inmates were hospitalized after a fight more than two dozen inmates broke out Friday morning, deputies said.

According to the sheriff's office, a fight involving about 30 inmates took place in a housing unit at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City around 10:45 a.m. Deputies said the inmates were participating in recreation and were being actively monitored by sheriff's office personnel.

After the fight broke out, the facility was placed on lockdown and additional staff were called. Deputies said "less-lethal options" were used to get the situation under control.

"I'm grateful to the Sheriff's Office personnel who acted swiftly to stop the fight and ensure the safety of the correctional facility and everyone inside of the facility," Sheriff Christina Corpus said in a statement Friday. "Their actions undoubtedly prevented more serious injuries and ensured the situation was quickly under control."

Four sheriff's office personnel who broke up the fight sustained minor injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

In a separate statement, the San Mateo County Deputy Sheriff's Association (DSA) said three of their members were injured, with one correctional officer being taken to the hospital for treatment.

"The DSA continues to prioritize the health and well-being of our membership and the incarcerated population inside the facility," a spokesperson for the union said.

Deputies said six inmates were taken to area hospitals were treatment. As of Friday afternoon, all were in "stable" condition and three inmates had returned to jail from the hospital.

The sheriff's office said the facility, located on Bradford Street in downtown Redwood City, remained secure during the incident and there was no threat to public safety.

Deputies said the incident is under review. Following the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office for potential charges.