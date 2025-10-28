San Mateo County agricultural production, livestock revenue highest in years, report finds

San Mateo County released its annual crop report for 2024, announcing the county on the Peninsula has seen a 7.6% increase in agricultural production compared to the previous year.

Officials added that there was a 38% increase in revenue generated from livestock.

"The livestock increase was due to higher prices, but also the number of head that was sold. And that was for the number of cattle, the number of hogs and chickens all increased," Koren Widdel, the agricultural commissioner and sealer of weights and measures of San Mateo County, told CBS News Bay Area.

"One of our large commodities is brussels sprouts. And we're known for the Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival, so our growers grow a lot of pumpkin in San Mateo County as well," she said. "Part of certain commodities is also the processing. And so those agricultural suppliers and processing plants are very important to produce certain types of commodities."

Tucked away in the mountainous region of Half Moon Bay overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Markegard Family Grass Fed helps generate revenue for the county.

"We have grown to be a pretty big operation. All regenerative, all grass-fed, grass-finished," Larry Markegard, manager of the ranch, told CBS News Bay Area.

Their doors opened in 1987, and Markegard said business for local ranches like theirs has been booming in San Mateo County.

He added they sell about 100,000 pounds of meat a year.

"We have been literally growing our products. Our beef, we have been getting more cattle, more pigs, more sheep, more chickens every year," he said.

His family ranch is just one part of the bigger story.

The county's annual crop report said the gross production value reached more than $106 million last year, which is the highest since 2019.

Floral and nursery crops led with more than $60 million generated, followed by vegetables at $27 million in 2024. Officials added that a 25% increase in rainfall last year, along with more partnerships for local produce helped the production growth countywide.

"We have connections with so many farms, so many organic farms that we do meat trades with," Markegard said. "Talking to people, going to the farmer's markets, and interacting with people and making connections."

He added that he's looking forward to what the future seasons will bring.