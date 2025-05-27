Speeding vehicle crashes into San Mateo Bridge toll plaza parking lot, killing driver

A speeding vehicle heading eastbound on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge plowed into the toll plaza parking lot Tuesday morning, hitting several vehicles and killing the driver, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said in a press release that the incident happened at about 7:12 a.m. and involved a Toyota RAV4 "traveling at a high rate of speed." The vehicle hit several unoccupied state Department of Transportation vehicles parked in the lot, the CHP said.

Emergency responders arrived and determined the unidentified driver of the RAV4 had been killed. Eastbound Highway 92 lanes were closed after the crash for the subsequent investigation and reopened by 10:20 a.m., the CHP said.

The investigation remained ongoing and no other information was disclosed. The Alameda County Coroner's Office will release the driver's identity.