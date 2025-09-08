San Mateo man arrested after alleged pistol-whipping, assault

A man was arrested on multiple felony charges in San Mateo after allegedly hitting someone in the face with a firearm and then pummeling the victim who was on the ground, police said.

The incident happened on Sunday at about 3 p.m. on Roberta Drive just west of Parkside Aquatic Park in East San Mateo. The San Mateo Police Department said in a press release that during a verbal altercation, the suspect pistol-whipped the victim and continued the assault by punching and kneeing the unidentified adult victim.

Officers who responded to the call observed the suspect, identified as 39-year-old San Mateo resident Jose Alvaradovasquez, getting into a vehicle and driving away, police said. Officers pulled him over, and he was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. Police said he was also in possession of two rounds of 9mm ammunition and suspected methamphetamine.

An unserialized firearm and magazine recovered following an assault and DUI arrest in San Mateo, September 7, 2025. San Mateo Police Department

According to the press release, officers searching the immediate area found an unserialized firearm, a magazine, and additional ammunition hidden in bushes about 10 feet from where officers first saw Alvaradovasquez.

Police booked Alvaradovasquez into San Mateo County Jail on charges of:

Assault with a deadly weapon

Possession of a loaded firearm in public

Possession of an unserialized firearm

Concealing evidence

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a loaded firearm while in possession of suspected methamphetamine

Driving under the influence

Driving with a suspended license