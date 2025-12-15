Fire breaks out at recycling facility in San Martin

A fire at a recycling facility in southern Santa Clara County has prompted a shelter-in-place for the nearby area, firefighters said.

The Santa Clara County Fire Department said crews responded to the San Martin Transfer Station at 14070 Llagas Avenue shortly after 7:20 a.m. According to initial reports, a recycling load caught fire.

As workers separated the burning refuse and doused the items with water, a 911 call was made. Once firefighters were on scene, a crew reported that fire had spread to parts of a nearby structure.

Firefighters are responding to a fire at the San Martin transfer station located at 14070 Llagas Avenue reported at 7:22am. Initial reports indicate a recycling load caught fire. Workers separated the burning refuse and began dousing it with water while a 9-1-1 call was made.… pic.twitter.com/oatwI3sxNM — Santa Clara County Fire (@sccfiredept) December 15, 2025

The fire department said at 9 a.m. that multiple units were on scene.

Additional details about the fire were not immediately available.

A shelter-in-place warning is also in effect for Zone SCC-150, a zone bordered by East San Martin Avenue to the South, Highway 101 to the east, Tennant Avenue to the north and Union Pacific railroad tracks to the west. Officials said anyone who smells smoke in the area should stay indoors.