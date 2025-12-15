Watch CBS News
Fire breaks out at recycling facility in San Martin

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
A fire at a recycling facility in southern Santa Clara County has prompted a shelter-in-place for the nearby area, firefighters said.

The Santa Clara County Fire Department said crews responded to the San Martin Transfer Station at 14070 Llagas Avenue shortly after 7:20 a.m. According to initial reports, a recycling load caught fire.

As workers separated the burning refuse and doused the items with water, a 911 call was made. Once firefighters were on scene, a crew reported that fire had spread to parts of a nearby structure.

The fire department said at 9 a.m. that multiple units were on scene.

Additional details about the fire were not immediately available.

A shelter-in-place warning is also in effect for Zone SCC-150, a zone bordered by East San Martin Avenue to the South, Highway 101 to the east, Tennant Avenue to the north and Union Pacific railroad tracks to the west. Officials said anyone who smells smoke in the area should stay indoors.

