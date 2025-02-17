San Leandro police officers involved in shooting; suspect arrested

San Leandro police officers investigating a vehicular assault Sunday night became involved in a shooting, the department said.

In a press release, the San Leandro Police Department said at about 8:30 p.m., the officers investigating the assault located the suspect and suspect vehicle near 164th Avenue and East 14th Street in the unincorporated community of Ashland.

According to the press release, shortly after locating the suspect, there was a shooting involving three officers. Neither the officers nor the suspect were injured, police said.

The suspect was arrested and no other details about the circumstances of the shooting were disclosed. Police said since the shooting happened in the Alameda County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction, it will be the primary agency investigating the shooting.