San Leandro police shoot at man allegedly carrying rifle following overnight pursuit

Police in San Leandro said an officer shot at a man who was allegedly armed with a rifle following a vehicle pursuit early Monday morning.

The incident began around 12:30 a.m., when an officer attempted a traffic stop on a black Mercedes-Benz sedan. According to police, the driver fled at what was described as a "high rate of speed," prompting a pursuit.

Police said the pursuit ended when the Mercedes crashed into a curb at Davis and Alvarado streets. The occupants of the sedan fled on foot, including the driver, who police said was running south on Alvarado wielding a rifle.

An officer located the driver on the railroad tracks, who was still armed with the rifle, according to police.

"The officer commanded the suspect to drop the firearm, the suspect failed to comply, and an officer-involved shooting occurred," police said in a statement Monday morning.

Officers took the suspect into custody and recovered the rifle. No injuries were reported.

Police did not release the suspect's name.

The officer has been identified as a 4½ year veteran of the department and will be placed on administrative leave, according to the department.

Per protocol, police said the department's Criminal Investigation Division and Professional Standards unit will investigate, followed by the review of the city's independent police auditor. The Alameda County District Attorney's Office will also conduct their own investigation.