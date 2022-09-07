Watch CBS News
Crime

Armored truck guard critical after shooting, robbery at San Leandro Kaiser Medical Center

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN LEANDRO -- Police in San Leandro are investigating the shooting and robbery of an armored truck security guard at the Kaiser Medical Center Wednesday, according to authorities.  

San Leandro Kaiser shooting and robbery
San Leandro Kaiser shooting and robbery. CBS

San Leandro Police confirmed the shooting occurred outside the Kaiser campus located at 2500 Merced Street shortly before noon.  The GardaWorld security guard, who was driving an armored vehicle, was injured and is in critical condition.

Footage from Chopper 5 showed a number of San Leandro police units in the hospital parking lot with an area around the GardaWorld vehicle cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape. The suspect took an item from the armored vehicle and fled the scene.

Police said that certain portions of the hospital were on lockdown as a precaution while police collected evidence. Police said there was no threat to the area. 

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the San Leandro Police Department.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 2:24 PM

