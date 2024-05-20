San Leandro police arrest 13-year-old suspect in deadly stabbing at Safeway store

Police in San Leandro on Monday confirmed the recent arrest of a teenage suspect in a deadly stabbing after an altercation at a Safeway store in early April that fatally wounded the victim.

According to the press release issued by the San Leandro Police Department, on Tuesday, April 2, at around 5:15 p.m., officers were called to the Safeway store located at 555 Bancroft Avenue regarding a stabbing that happened inside the grocery store. Arriving officers found the victim, later identified as 18-year-old Zion Gooden, suffering from stab wounds to his arm and chest.

Police and paramedics initiated life-saving measures before the victim was transported to an area hospital. Medical personnel did their best to save Gooden, but he succumbed to his injuries later that evening.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and interviewed of witnesses at the scene to determine that a dispute arose between Gooden and a 13-year-old juvenile over the juvenile's interaction with an associate of Gooden's. The confrontation escalated into a fight, during which the teen allegedly stabbed Gooden with a knife.



The suspect was eventually identified from surveillance footage. Last Thursday, the suspect was safely taken into custody at his school in a neighboring jurisdiction. A search warrant served at the teen's residence yielded further evidence connecting him to the crime. Authorities have not identified the teen due to his age.

The Alameda County District Attorney's office has filed criminal charges against the suspect.

While an arrest has been made, police continue to seek additional information regarding the incident. Anyone with information can contact the department by calling Detective Sergeant J. Vincent at 510-577-3315, leaving an anonymous tip at 510-577-3278, or sending a tip via text at 888777 (keyword: TipSLPolice).