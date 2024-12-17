Man goes missing from San Leandro mental health treatment center, believed to be at-risk

Alameda County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for a at-risk man who left a mental health treatment center last week.

Luis Moreno-Zuniga left Villa Fairmont Mental Health Center in unincorporated San Leandro on Friday, where he was a patient. It's unknown how he left, the Sheriff's Office said.

Moreno-Zuniga is a 30-year-old, Hispanic male, 5'3 to 5'7, about 140 pounds with a thin build. He has brown eyes and black hair. It wasn't known what he was wearing.

Luis Moreno-Zuniga, was last seen at the Villa Fairmont Mental health Center in unincorporated San leandro on Dec. 13, 2024. Alameda County Sheriff's Office

Moreno-Zuniga is at risk due to a mental health diagnosis.

Anyone who knows of Moreno-Zuniga's whereabouts can contact the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at (510) 667-7721.