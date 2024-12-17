Watch CBS News
Crime

Man goes missing from San Leandro mental health treatment center, believed to be at-risk

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - Morning Edition 12/17/24
PIX Now - Morning Edition 12/17/24 11:53

Alameda County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for a at-risk man who left a mental health treatment center last week.

Luis Moreno-Zuniga left Villa Fairmont Mental Health Center in unincorporated San Leandro on Friday, where he was a patient. It's unknown how he left, the Sheriff's Office said.

Moreno-Zuniga is a 30-year-old, Hispanic male, 5'3 to 5'7, about 140 pounds with a thin build. He has brown eyes and black hair. It wasn't known what he was wearing.

luis-moreno-zuniga-121724.jpg
Luis Moreno-Zuniga, was last seen at the Villa Fairmont Mental health Center in unincorporated San leandro on Dec. 13, 2024. Alameda County Sheriff's Office

Moreno-Zuniga is at risk due to a mental health diagnosis.

Anyone who knows of Moreno-Zuniga's whereabouts can contact the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at (510) 667-7721.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.