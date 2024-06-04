San Leandro interim police chief appointed to permanent role

Angela Averiett has been appointed to serve as the next police chief of San Leandro.

Prior to her previous role as interim police chief in San Leandro, Averiett served as the police chief in Los Altos.

"Chief Averiett is a well-respected law enforcement veteran, who is an advocate for diversity, inclusion, and community building," said City Manager Fran Robustelli.

San Leandro Police Chief Angela Averiett, who was appointed in June 2024. San Leandro Police Department

Averiett is also part of The Curve, an organization that gives leaders in policing the most current and creative ideas about leadership and the resources to implement them so they can more "effectively modernize their cultures from the inside-out."

Averiett stated, "It is an honor to be gifted the chance to serve the dedicated women and men of the San Leandro Police Department and the rich, diverse group of San Leandrans."