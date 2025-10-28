San Leandro City Councilman Bryan Azevedo charged in corruption case linked to former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao

A member of the San Leandro City Council has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and lying to federal agents, federal prosecutors said.

Councilman Bryan Azevedo allegedly accepted a $2,000 cash bribe from an Oakland-based housing developer to help them secure a contract with the city, according to court documents. Azevedo worked on the alleged scheme with two unnamed co-conspirators, owners of the unnamed company that sells prefabricated modular homes made from shipping containers, for about a year starting in August of 2023, the documents allege.

San Leandro City Councilman Bryan Azevedo City of San Leandro

The complaint alleges that in the fall of 2023 and spring of 2024, Azevedo then took steps to benefit the company, including advocating for an emergency shelter ordinance in San Leandro and lobbying the city to purchase from the company.

The complaint also alleges that in January, while Azevedo was being investigated by the FBI, he allegedly lied to agents about accepting the cash bribe.

The FBI raided Azevedo's home in San Leandro in January as part of a federal corruption probe into former Mayor Sheng Thao, who has been charged with conspiracy, bribery and fraud. She has pleaded not guilty.

CBS News Bay Area reached out to Azevedo's office for comment, but has not heard back as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

If convicted, Azevedo faces up to 25 years in prison and fines of up to $500,000.