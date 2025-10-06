Watch CBS News
Woman found dead in San Jose home with signs of trauma, police say

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
A homicide investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead in a San Jose home over the weekend.

Police told CBS News Bay Area that officers were called to a home on the 900 block of Wainwright Drive, near Eisenhower Drive, around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday. Officers were responding to what was described as a "suspicious circumstance" regarding a person who was possibly deceased.

When police arrived, they found an adult female that was deceased and had signs of trauma.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available. Authorities have not released the woman's identity.

