Woman found dead in San Jose home with signs of trauma, police say

A homicide investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead in a San Jose home over the weekend.

Police told CBS News Bay Area that officers were called to a home on the 900 block of Wainwright Drive, near Eisenhower Drive, around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday. Officers were responding to what was described as a "suspicious circumstance" regarding a person who was possibly deceased.

When police arrived, they found an adult female that was deceased and had signs of trauma.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available. Authorities have not released the woman's identity.