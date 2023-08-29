West Nile-positive mosquitoes found in parts of San Jose; spraying scheduled

SAN JOSE – Officials with Santa Clara County Vector Control will conduct mosquito spraying late Thursday night in a portion of San Jose, after mosquitoes with the West Nile virus were recently found.

According to the district, the infected mosquitoes were found in Zip code 95125, an area that largely consists of the city's Willow Glen neighborhood.

"It is critical that the District conduct mosquito-control treatments upon finding a positive mosquito. Any delay in the application would present an imminent threat to public health and safety," officials said.

Vector Control will spray insecticide in the area starting at 10 p.m. Thursday. Spraying will take place in an area bordered by Willow Street to the north, Almaden Road to the east, Koch Lane to the south and Meridian Avenue to the west.

The treatment is expected to take four hours.

Officials stressed that the district has conducted spraying since 2003, the insecticide used is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for use in public areas and are widely used by vector control agencies across the state.

Residents in the affected area are not required to relocate, but those who would like to take extra precautions can keep family and pets indoors, with windows and doors shut during the treatment.

The planned spraying in Willow Glen follows the discovery of mosquitoes with the virus in Zip codes 95112, 95116 and 95122. Crews plan to conduct spraying in the affected areas late Tuesday night.

While West Nile Virus does not cause symptoms in most people, for some it can cause fever, headaches, and body aches. In severe cases, neurological damage and death can occur. People with chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer and kidney disease are at risk for serious complications, along with the elderly.

Information about the insecticides and a list of frequently asked questions is asked to visit the Vector Control District's website.

Anyone who may have additional questions can call the West Nile Virus Hotline at 408-282-3114, Monday-Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Questions can also be emailed to vectorinfo@cep.sccgov.org.