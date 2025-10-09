Man attacked at San Jose VTA light rail station dies from injuries

Authorities in the South Bay have launched a homicide investigation after a man who was attacked at a light rail station in San Jose last month died from his injuries.

Officials with Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said the 42-year-old victim was pronounced deceased by medical staff at a local hospital around 11 p.m. Wednesday. The victim's name has not been released.

On the night of Sep. 29, shortly before midnight, deputies were called to the Gish Station at First Street and Gish Road on reports of an unresponsive man on the platform. Responding deputies found the victim unconscious and severely injured.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives identified the suspect as 23-year-old Brandon Fryshaw. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder hours after the incident.

Brandon Fryshaw Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

According to deputies, Fryshaw is also connected to a separate assault involving an unhoused person at the Saint James light rail station in San Jose last month.

The sheriff's office said the case has been referred to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office for review and for prosecution.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 408-808-4500 or email SHF.SOTIPS@shf.sccgov.org. Tips can also be left anonymously at 408- 808-4431.