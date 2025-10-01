Assault at VTA light rail station in San Jose leaves victim critically hurt; suspect arrested

A man was arrested early Tuesday following a late-night assault at a VTA light rail station in San Jose that left a victim with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded just before midnight on Monday to the Gish light rail station at Gish Road and North First Street following reports of a fight on the station platform.

Deputies arrived to find an unresponsive man on the platform who had been severely beaten and was suffering from significant head injuries, the Sheriff's Office said. The unidentified 42-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Brandon Fryshaw Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

The investigation by Sheriff's detectives identified 23-year-old Brandon Fryshaw as the suspect, and he was arrested within hours of the incident, the office said.

Investigators also believe Fryshaw may be connected to a separate assault involving another unhoused person at the Saint James VTA light rail station in Downtown San Jose in late September.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has information that could help the investigation is urged to call the Sheriff's Office at 408-808-4500 or email SHF.SOTIPS@shf.sccgov.org. Anonymous tips can also be left at (408) 808-4431.