Hours-long armed standoff at San Jose veterans home ends in arrest, deputies say

Authorities in the South Bay said they arrested a man who was allegedly armed following an hours-long standoff at a home for veterans that began Wednesday night.

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Veterans Housing Facility on Kirk Avenue in unincorporated San Jose shortly after 9 p.m.

Deputies said the incident began with a verbal argument, which escalated to a resident pointing a gun at a staff member before he barricaded himself inside a room. The staff member was able to escape and was not injured.

Members of the Sheriff's Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded and spent several hours using de-escalation techniques. After about five hours, the standoff ended when deputies deployed less-lethal projectiles, which led the man to comply.

The man, identified as 68-year-old Alexander Knapp, was taken into custody without further incident. Knapp was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

"We commend the professionalism, patience, and de-escalation tactics demonstrated by Sheriff's Office personnel, as well as the cooperation of facility staff and nearby neighbors," deputies said in a statement. "We're grateful the situation was resolved safely."

After being medically cleared, deputies said Knapp will be booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a firearm and resisting arrest.