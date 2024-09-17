San Jose vegetation fire near Tully Road triggers shelter-in-place advisory
Fire crews in San Jose are responding to a large brush fire in the area of U.S. Highway 101 and Tully Rd. Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.
According to social media posts, firefighters were called to the vegetation fire at around 3:20 p.m. Fire officials said traffic on Tully Rd. was heavily impacted.
About an hour later, fire officials said businesses near the impacted area were being asked to shelter in place, though no evacuations have been ordered.
Officials shut down Tully Rd. near 101 in both directions. The fire continued to produce heavy smoke that was drifting south as of shortly before 5 p.m. Residents south of the incident were asked to shelter in place and close doors and windows.
The fire has apparently damaged a utility pole. Residents are being asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.