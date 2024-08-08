Watch CBS News
South Bay News

San Jose vegetation fire burns abandoned buildings, home near Montague Expressway

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now afternoon edition 8-8-24
PIX Now afternoon edition 8-8-24 05:38

A vegetation fire burning in North San Jose near the Montague Expressway Thursday afternoon has spread to multiple abandoned structures and at least one home, fire authorities said.

The San Jose Fire Department posted on X that fire crews responded to the Tier 1 vegetation fire near the expressway and Seely Ave. after receiving a call at around 12:15 p.m. One structure threatened and traffic was impacted on Montague Expressway.

By 12:51 p.m., the fire response had been elevated to Tier 2 and one abandoned building was fully involved. A short time later, fire officials said the fire had extended to multiple abandoned buildings and one home.   

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be added as details are released.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.