San Jose vegetation fire burns abandoned buildings, home near Montague Expressway

A vegetation fire burning in North San Jose near the Montague Expressway Thursday afternoon has spread to multiple abandoned structures and at least one home, fire authorities said.

The San Jose Fire Department posted on X that fire crews responded to the Tier 1 vegetation fire near the expressway and Seely Ave. after receiving a call at around 12:15 p.m. One structure threatened and traffic was impacted on Montague Expressway.

By 12:51 p.m., the fire response had been elevated to Tier 2 and one abandoned building was fully involved. A short time later, fire officials said the fire had extended to multiple abandoned buildings and one home.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be added as details are released.